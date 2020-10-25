SI.com
List of Inactives/Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers (3-3) will be looking for a significant road win today over division rival New Orleans (3-2). Many expected this game to be a rather high-scoring affair, but both teams are without some key playmakers. The full list of inactives for both teams are listed below.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

INACTIVES

QB Will Grier

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

OG Mike Horton

OG John Miller

WR Marken Michel

Note: WR Curtis Samuel (knee) is active.

LINEUP CHANGES

Troy Pride Jr will start for Rasul Douglas at CB.

Dennis Daley will start for John Miller at RG.

FLIP CARD CHANGES

CB Rasul Douglas placed on reserve/COVID list

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

INACTIVES

WR Michael Thomas

S D.J. Swearinger

OG Nick Easton

OL Derrick Kelly II

DL Malcom Roach

