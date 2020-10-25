List of Inactives/Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers (3-3) will be looking for a significant road win today over division rival New Orleans (3-2). Many expected this game to be a rather high-scoring affair, but both teams are without some key playmakers. The full list of inactives for both teams are listed below.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
INACTIVES
QB Will Grier
CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
OG Mike Horton
OG John Miller
WR Marken Michel
Note: WR Curtis Samuel (knee) is active.
LINEUP CHANGES
Troy Pride Jr will start for Rasul Douglas at CB.
Dennis Daley will start for John Miller at RG.
FLIP CARD CHANGES
CB Rasul Douglas placed on reserve/COVID list
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
INACTIVES
WR Michael Thomas
S D.J. Swearinger
OG Nick Easton
OL Derrick Kelly II
DL Malcom Roach
