List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Panthers, Raiders
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders are under one hour from kicking off the 2020 season. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.
Carolina Panthers
Inactive
QB P.J. Walker
CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver
DE Shareef Miller
OG Dennis Daley
TE Colin Thompson
Lineup Changes
LG Michael Schofield III starting for injured Dennis Daley
SAM Jeremy Chinn starts
Las Vegas Raiders
Inactive
WR Rico Gafford
S Dallin Leavitt
OT Brandon Parker
OG Josh Simpson
DT Daniel Ross
Lineup changes
None
Join us for live updates on our game thread and have discussions with our staff throughout the entirety of today's game.
