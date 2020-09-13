List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Panthers, Raiders

The Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders are under one hour from kicking off the 2020 season. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.

Carolina Panthers

Inactive

QB P.J. Walker

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver

DE Shareef Miller

OG Dennis Daley

TE Colin Thompson

Lineup Changes

LG Michael Schofield III starting for injured Dennis Daley

SAM Jeremy Chinn starts

Las Vegas Raiders

Inactive

WR Rico Gafford

S Dallin Leavitt

OT Brandon Parker

OG Josh Simpson

DT Daniel Ross

Lineup changes

None

