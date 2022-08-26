Skip to main content

List of Players Not Playing vs Buffalo

A look at who is out for today's game.

Moments ago, the Panthers released a list of players who will not be dressed for tonight's game against the Buffalo Bills.

RB Christian McCaffrey

RB Spencer Brown

WR Robbie Anderson

WR Andre Roberts

WR Brandon Zylstra

C Bradley Bozeman

TE Colin Thompson

TE Ian Thomas

DE Amaré Barno

LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley

LB Shaq Thompson

LB Julian Stanford

S Sam Franklin Jr.

