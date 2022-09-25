Skip to main content

Locker Talk: Panthers Players Discuss Win Over Saints

Postgame quotes from the Carolina Panthers locker room.

For future postgame interviews and weekly press conferences, be sure to subscribe to Schuyler Callihan on YouTube.

WR Laviska Shenault

LB Frankie Luvu

DT Derrick Brown

Scroll to Continue

Read More

WR Robbie Anderson

DE Brian Burns

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19116615_168388579_lowres
Game Day

Individual + Team Stats from the Panthers' Win Over New Orleans

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19116439
Game Day

Initial Reactions: Panthers Defense Wins the Day

By Ian Black
USATSI_19115126_168388579_lowres
Game Day

Panthers Topple Saints, Record First Home Win in Over a Year

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19114563_168388579_lowres
Game Day

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers vs Saints

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18929814_168388579_lowres
Game Day

List of Inactives for Panthers vs Saints

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-09-25 at 10.40.59 AM
GM Report

Marquan McCall's NFL Debut is One He'll Never Forget

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19034482_168388579_lowres
Game Day

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Saints

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17443977_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Score Predictions for Panthers vs Saints

By Schuyler Callihan