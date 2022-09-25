Locker Talk: Panthers Players Discuss Win Over Saints
Postgame quotes from the Carolina Panthers locker room.
For future postgame interviews and weekly press conferences, be sure to subscribe to Schuyler Callihan on YouTube.
WR Laviska Shenault
LB Frankie Luvu
DT Derrick Brown
Scroll to Continue
Read More
WR Robbie Anderson
DE Brian Burns
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.