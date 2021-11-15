Matt Rhule Comments on Starting QB Situation

What a day it was for the Carolina Panthers out in the desert defeating the Arizona Cardinals, 34-10. Cam Newton provided a huge "jolt in the arm" as head coach Matt Rhule stated by scoring on each of his first two plays of the game.

Newton rushed one in from two yards out and then on the next series, tossed one into Robby Anderson for a touchdown. The majority of Newton's snaps came in the red zone or on 3rd and shorts. With only a little over two days to learn a portion of the offense, the Panthers knew that his role would be limited but felt like he could make an impact, and he certainly did.

Starting quarterback P.J. Walker played fairly well, for the most part, completing 22 of 29 passes for 167 yards. He did have one bad throw to Terrace Marshall Jr. in a tight window, which resulted in an interception. Other than that one throw, Walker did exactly what the Panthers needed him to do - move the offense and take care of the football.

"I thought [P.J. Walker] played an excellent football game," head coach Matt Rhule said. "Obviously, Cam [Newton] came in and gave us some nice plays as well. He came in and put the work in on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday so that we could put in a package of things that he knew. I felt comfortable with him. He's a veteran player. I think the credit goes to [offensive coordinator] Joe [Brady] and [quarterbacks coach] Sean [Ryan] as well for working with him. It was just a good feeling in that quarterback room."

With Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team coming to Charlotte next Sunday, it would be a great story to see Newton face off against his former head coach as the starter. In the postgame press conference, Rhule wasn't ready to tip his hand on how he will handle the quarterback position, and rightfully so.

"It was just about today for me. Obviously, Cam is a weapon. We're going to use him in a lot of different ways. As we move forward, I hope you guys can understand I'm not going to answer very many schematic questions. I only have a couple of advantages and that's one of them. We have two guys that played excellent at that position today, so we'll mix and match or play as we see fit. I'm not going to say anything about it right now. I'm going to enjoy this win. I'm not saying anyone is starting/not starting. I'm going to get on the bus and enjoy this win."

