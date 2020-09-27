SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

NFL Week 3 Forecasts: The All Panthers Staff Makes Their Predictions

Schuyler Callihan

In the division:

ATL - The Falcons will look to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Cowboys a week ago. Atlanta was up big, but their defense couldn't slow down Dak and company in a shootout loss. Today, they will face another stiff challenge going up the Chicago Bears who are off to a good start. Atlanta can't fall to 0-3 if they want to make the postseason in 2020.

NO - Drew Brees didn't look quite the same in the shocking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He's going to have to have a huge day in a duel of legendary QB's. The Packers are feeling good and so is Aaron Rodgers - should be a fun one to watch.

TB - After holding onto defeat the Panthers last week, Tom Brady and the Bucs are headed out west to battle against an injury riddled Broncos team. On paper, this seems like an easy W for the Bucs.

In the NFC:

Cowboys @ Seahawks - The Seahawks and Patriots put on a show on Sunday Night Football last week and the Cowboys fought their way back from a huge deficit in one of the best comebacks in team history. Good luck to the defensive coordinators in this game. Should be a lot of offense in this one. 

Below is a look at our staff picks for this week's games.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers at Chargers

All the information you need for the Panthers' week three matchup

Schuyler Callihan

Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers

Unveiling our staff predictions for this week's Carolina Panthers game

Schuyler Callihan

by

Catking33

All Panthers TV: Panthers vs Chargers Preview

Jason Hewitt and Schuyler Callihan go in-depth on the Panthers week three matchup

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Activate RB Reggie Bonnafon from Practice Squad

The Panthers are now back to three active running backs

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers to Watch in Week Three

Here are three players who should have your attention

Jason Hewitt

Carolina Panthers Keys to the Game vs Los Angeles Chargers

Breaking down how Carolina can win on Sunday

Jason Hewitt

by

PanthersAnalyst

Carolina Panthers Final Injury Report Ahead of Week 3 Game

A full list of the Carolina Panthers injury report from Friday

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

Were the Panthers Serious About Drafting QB Justin Herbert?

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator liked Justin Herbert a lot, but was there serious consideration into drafting him?

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers' Staff Impressed with Chargers Rookie QB Justin Herbert

After making his debut against the Chiefs, Justin Herbert will now look to earn his first win in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Chargers

Can the Carolina Panthers cover the spread in week three?

Schuyler Callihan