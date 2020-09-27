NFL Week 3 Forecasts: The All Panthers Staff Makes Their Predictions

In the division:

ATL - The Falcons will look to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Cowboys a week ago. Atlanta was up big, but their defense couldn't slow down Dak and company in a shootout loss. Today, they will face another stiff challenge going up the Chicago Bears who are off to a good start. Atlanta can't fall to 0-3 if they want to make the postseason in 2020.

NO - Drew Brees didn't look quite the same in the shocking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He's going to have to have a huge day in a duel of legendary QB's. The Packers are feeling good and so is Aaron Rodgers - should be a fun one to watch.

TB - After holding onto defeat the Panthers last week, Tom Brady and the Bucs are headed out west to battle against an injury riddled Broncos team. On paper, this seems like an easy W for the Bucs.

In the NFC:

Cowboys @ Seahawks - The Seahawks and Patriots put on a show on Sunday Night Football last week and the Cowboys fought their way back from a huge deficit in one of the best comebacks in team history. Good luck to the defensive coordinators in this game. Should be a lot of offense in this one.

Below is a look at our staff picks for this week's games.

