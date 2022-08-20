Offense Nonexistent in Panthers' Loss to Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MA - After a heavy workload in two joint practices earlier this week, the Panthers rested a number of their starters in Friday's 20-10 preseason loss to New England and concentrated on getting an evaluation on those fighting for a roster spot. With both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold getting the night off, P.J. Walker and Matt Corral alternated quarters under center.

On the other side, the Patriots decided to play their starters for the first quarter and it wasn't the start they had envisioned against a defensive unit mainly made up of twos and threes. New England went three and out on their first two drives of the night and didn't pick up their first first down until the 48 second mark of the opening quarter.

P.J. Walker's third and final drive of the first half resulted in points, although it was a 27-yard field goal from Zane Gonzalez.

The Patriots answered right back as Mac Jones completed a 45-yard bomb down the sideline to Nelson Agholor with Keith Taylor in coverage. Jones used his legs on the next play to pick up seven yards, setting up back-to-back carries for Ty Montgomery to punch one into the end zone, giving New England a 7-3 lead.

Just seconds before the two-minute warning, Matt Corral completed a pass across his body to Stephen Sullivan who promptly put the ball on the turf which was recovered by Joshuah Bledsoe at the Carolina 26. The Panthers defense stepped up and held New England to a 38-yard field goal from Nick Folk.

Bailey Zappe entered the game at QB for the Pats to start the second half and immediately drove the offense down the field with a pair of 20+ plays to Lil'Jordan Humphrey. The drive stalled out just outside the red zone when rookie linebacker Brandon Smith sacked Zappe, forcing a 53-yard field goal from Tristan Vizcaino which was pushed wide right.

Phil Snow's defense continued to singlehandedly keep Carolina in the game. Following a P.J. Walker interception, the front seven stuffed RB Pierre Strong on consecutive plays creating a turnover on downs. In the final two minutes of the third, Zappe was picked off by Tae Hayes, who returned it 50 yards for a touchdown, knotting the game up at ten apiece.

On the ensuing kickoff, Pierre Strong gave the Patriots terrific starting field position returning it to the 42-yard line. A J.J. Taylor 15-yard carry would push the ball into plus territory and into field goal range for Vizcaino, who booted one through from 51 yards out to take a 13-10 lead.

Carolina had one final chance in a two-minute situation but it ended within a blink of an eye. Back-to-back sacks of P.J. Walker put the game on ice as the second sack resulted in a fumble which was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown by Sam Roberts.

The Panthers will wrap up preseason action next Friday at home when they play host to the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

