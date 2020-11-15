Panthers 2nd Half Collapse Extends Losing Streak to 5 Games

CHARLOTTE, NC - Teddy Bridgewater and the Carolina Panthers offense seemed a bit out of sync right out of the gate as Tampa Bay forced a three and out on the opening drive. Carolina's defense came up with a big play as linebacker Shaq Thompson punched the ball out of Ronald Jones' hands, which was recovered by safety Tre Boston, giving the Panthers prime field position.

Matt Rhule's aggressive play calling continued as he opted to go for it on 4th and 3 and it paid off as Bridgewater found some open space in the defense and hit Robby Anderson to move the chains. A few plays later, tight end Colin Thompson released off his block and was unaccounted for by the defense as he hauled in the first touchdown of his career from 7 yards out.

The Buccaneers got on the board to tie things up on the ensuing drive, piecing together a 10-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a five yard touchdown pass to the tight end Cameron Brate. Carolina quickly regained the lead four plays later thanks to the connection between Bridgewater and DJ Moore on back-to-back plays. Bridgewater let one loose deep down the sideline for 38 yards on a slightly under-thrown ball. Nonetheless, it set up the 24-yard touchdown on the next play, which was a screen that Moore took to the end zone.

Both teams traded field goals on the next two possessions, but it was the Buccaneers that had the lone touchdown of the quarter as Tom Brady found Mike Evans in the back of the end zone for the score. It looked like a busted coverage in the back end or some miscommunication as Rasul Douglas had to make a late play on the ball.

With under a minute remaining in the first half, Rhule wanted to go get some more points so the Panthers took a shot downfield into plus territory to DJ Moore, but after being reviewed the catch was overturned and the Panthers' shot at taking the lead before the half suddenly evaporated.

Tampa Bay started with the ball to begin the second half and marched down the field fairly quickly. Brady hit Chris Godwin on a screen and he broke a tackle and popped it for a 31-yard gain. Once the Bucs reached the red zone they tried to go to Evans, but Rasul Douglas played well enough in coverage to not allow a touchdown, forcing Tampa to trot out Ryan Succop for the field goal, who gave the Buccaneers their first lead of the game.

Momentum swung fully in the direction of Tampa Bay as they were able to force a punt on Carolina's next drive. Punter Joseph Charlton got away a great punt that was downed inside the two yard line by Myles Hartsfield. On the first play of the drive, running back Ronald Jones II went 99 yards almost untouched for the longest touchdown in franchise history. Succop's extra point attempt was blocked by Bravvion Roy to keep it at a nine point deficit, 26-17. Moments later, the Bucs got the ball back on a Teddy Bridgewater interception on the first play of the drive, which was picked off by defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul who dropped back in coverage. Carolina's defense bended but didn't break as they were able to force yet another field goal attempt from Succop. Tampa Bay led 29-17 with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter.

The Panthers' third quarter offensive woes continued as they were unable to get much of anything going and were forced to bring out punter Joseph Charlton. The Panthers showed punt but faked it for the second time in as many weeks, but this time Charlton had no where to go with it and resulted in a turnover on downs. Tampa Bay took advantage of the good field position and tacked on another field goal.

Carolina got the spark it needed when Trenton Cannon returned the kickoff for 98 yards all the way down to the four yard line. Two plays later, Bridgewater called his own number and ran it in for a three yard touchdown. Rhule elected to go for the two-point conversion to make it a seven point game, but Bridgewater was immediately met with pressure once he rolled out of the pocket and couldn't get a good throw off, falling incomplete.

Tampa got the touchdown right back on the next drive as they stayed with a balanced approach and kept the Panthers' defense guessing. Ronald Jones II got the ball early and often on the series, but it was a 25 yard catch by Antonio Brown that got it going again for the Bucs. Brady snuck it in for a one yard rush to continue Tampa's dominance in the second half.

The Buccaneers added one more touchdown in the final minutes on a seven yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski to put the final nail in the coffin for the Panthers, making the final score 46-23.

