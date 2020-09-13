Panthers Fall Short to Raiders in Season Opener

After so much uncertainty surrounding the 2020 NFL season, the Carolina Panthers officially have one game in the books after falling in defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Carolina defense came to play on the first drive of the game by forcing a Raiders three and out. Punt returner Pharoh Cooper gave the Panthers good field position at their own 38 on a drive that led to a field goal off the foot of Joey Slye to give Carolina an early 3-0 lead.

Las Vegas responded quickly after Derek Carr hit rookie Henry Ruggs III deep down the middle of the field for 45 yards, which set up for an effortless one yard touchdown by Josh Jacobs.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey got himself going on the ensuing drive and recorded his first rushing touchdown of the 2020 season from 6 yards out. Kicker Joey Slye missed the PAT, which kept the score at 9-7 in favor of Carolina. McCaffrey joined Chuck Foreman (37 rushing, 18 receiving) as the only players in NFL history with 25+ rushing TDs & 15+ receiving TDs in their first 50 career games.

Both teams exchanged field goals in the second quarter as the Raiders focused on the short passing game with several guys getting involved. Daniel Carlson's 20-yard field goal gave the Raiders a brief 10-9 lead. The Panthers answered after Teddy Bridgewater made a few plays with his legs and also took a shot down field that fell incomplete, but did draw a flag as linebacker Nicholas Marrow got tied up with McCaffrey down the sideline. A few plays later, Slye knocked through his 2nd field goal of the day from 45+ yards, making it a 12-10 score with just a few minutes remaining in the first half.

Las Vegas regained the lead on the first play following the two-minute warning on a beautiful 23 yard lob from Derek Carr to Nelson Agholor. To follow that up, Carolina ran a fairly successful two-minute offense and got in field goal range for Slye to chip in his third field goal of the day as time expired.

The Panthers trailed at the half 17-15.

Halftime stats

QB Teddy Bridgewater 12/19 119 yards

RB Christian McCaffrey 7 car, 31 yards, TD

WR DJ Moore 3 rec, 36 yards

WR Robby Anderson 3 rec, 29 yards

The Carolina offense had a quick three and out to begin the second half of play and gave Las Vegas a very short field to work with after a 27 yard punt return from Hunter Renfrow. Carolina limited the damage and held the Raiders to just three as Carlson drilled a 54-yard kick to extend the lead to 20-15.

The Raiders offensive line got a lot of push up front, opening up some wide open paths for running backs Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker on their next drive, which was finished off with Jacobs' second rushing touchdown of the day.

With momentum squarely in the hands of the Raiders, the Panthers needed to answer to stay within striking distance. Teddy Bridgewater got the drive in gear with a pass over the middle of the field to DJ Moore that went right through the linebacker's hands and picked up a first down.

After moving the ball into Raiders territory, Carolina came up short of moving the sticks and had to convert a 4th down on the ground with McCaffrey to keep the drive alive. Just one play later, Bridgewater took a shot deep in the end zone that fell incomplete, but receiver DJ Moore was guilty of taunting and backed the offense up 15 yards. On 3rd and 14, Bridgewater found McCaffrey wide open on a wheel route to move the chains. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady kept going back to McCaffrey in the red zone and it paid off as he walked in for his second touchdown of the day, cutting the lead to 27-22 early in the fourth quarter.

Carolina's offense starting to find it's rhythm and on their next drive, Bridgewater connected with Robby Anderson on a deep ball for a 75-yard touchdown to give the Panthers the lead, 28-27. They then went for the two-point conversion to make it a field goal difference and Bridgewater found Anderson once again, this time in the back of the end zone.

After it seemed as if the Panthers began to take some control, Las Vegas sliced and diced their way up the field with the quick passing game. Carolina had a lot of trouble defending the perimeter all game and the Raiders took advantage of it in the fourth quarter. Jacobs gave Las Vegas the lead right back with his third rushing touchdown of the game.

A field goal would do no good for the Panthers and with about a minute and a half remaining on 4th and inches, they handed the ball off to fullback Alex Armah and got stuffed short.

Las Vegas would hold on to win a back and forth, high scoring affair, 34-30.

Final game stats

QB Teddy Bridgewater 22/34 270 yards, TD

RB Christian McCaffrey 23 car, 96 yards, 2 TD

WR DJ Moore 4 rec, 54 yards

WR Robby Anderson 6 rec, 116 yards, TD

The Panthers (0-1) will travel to Tampa Bay next Sunday to take on the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. on CBS.

