Panthers Fall Shy of Knocking Off Defending Super Bowl Champs

From the very start of this game, the Carolina Panthers knew two things: they couldn't settle for field goals and they had to control the time of possession. The Panthers checked off both of those boxes right out of the gate.

On the first drive, we saw a heavy dosage of running back Christian McCaffrey as he toted the rock four times for 18 yards. He also caught two passes for a total of 16 yards, including a touchdown reception on fourth down. It was a 15-play, 75-yard scoring drive that took nearly nine minutes off the clock. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense didn't see the ball for the first time until there was 6:07 remaining in the first quarter.

Kansas City moved the ball well on their first possession of the day, but had to settle for a field goal from Harrison Butker. On the ensuing drive, Carolina was forced to trot out the punt unit but head coach Matt Rhule had a trick up his sleeve and let the punter Joseph Charlton throw the ball to a wide open Brandon Zylstra for 28 yards to keep the drive alive. A few plays later, Curtis Samuel skipped his way into the end zone off a jet sweep touch pass from 14 yards out. Carolina's aggressive play-calling early in the game led to the Panthers establishing a 14-3 lead in the first few minutes of the second quarter.

Mahomes connected with Mecole Hardman for a 32-yard gain on the Chiefs' second play of their next drive, which pushed the ball into Panthers territory quickly. On the very next play, Mahomes took a shot to the end zone intended for Tyreek Hill but Mahomes placed it just out of his reach. Carolina linebacker Shaq Thompson nearly had an interception on 2nd down and then Mahomes skipped a pass to Hill on 3rd down, forcing another kick. Butker pushed another field goal through, this time from 55 yards.

Kansas City cut the lead down to just one after Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce hooked up for 36 yards on three catches to get the Chiefs on the doorstep. Mahomes found Demarcus Robinson in the back of the end zone as he was rolling out to his right for an easy one-yard touchdown. Carolina tacked on a 47-yard field goal from Joey Slye to push the back out to four, which is where things would stand at the half, 17-13 Panthers.

The Chiefs came up empty-handed on the opening drive of the 2nd half after a promising drive was shut down thanks to Panthers rookie safety Sam Franklin notching a tackle for loss on a pass to Le'Veon Bell on 2nd down and sacking Mahomes on 3rd down. Butker pushed the field goal try to the left and missed from 47.

With 4:42 remaining in the third quarter, Kansas City took their first lead of the day. The Chiefs went to their security blanket Travis Kelce on third down and hit for another big gain of 44 yards. Anytime the Chiefs needed to take shots down the field, Kelce was their guy. He presented a huge mismatch with Panthers SAM linebacker/safety Jeremy Chinn being out with an injury. The drive was capped off with a four-yard touchdown pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Carolina's offense began to sputter thanks to the lack of protection up front from the offensive line and holding penalty committed by left tackle Dennis Daley who is filling in for the injured Russell Okung. The Panthers gave the ball right back to the Chiefs and it didn't take long for Mahomes and company to add on to their lead. Tyreek Hill ran across the middle of the field and was as open as a receiver could get and Mahomes found him for his 100th passing touchdown of his career. Butker missed the extra point attempt, making the score 26-17.

Down but not out, Carolina continued to scrap and fight and on 4th and 14 with nearly the entire 4th quarter remaining, Matt Rhule felt like the team had to go for it down two scores and boy did it pay off. Teddy Bridgewater took off up the middle and soared through the air to dive for the first down. He then hooked up with Christian McCaffrey for a 24-yard gain to get the ball down to the Kansas City 7 - what a great catch McCaffrey made on the ball by adjusting his body. Bridgewater finished it off with a four yard touchdown run to get the game to back within two.

Although Carolina's offense kept finding ways to stay in the game, the defense kept finding ways to keep them fighting from behind. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs on yet another scoring drive throwing his fourth touchdown pass of the day and the 2nd to Tyreek Hill.

Despite being low on time, the Panthers continued to chip away and picked up another touchdown on the ground from Christian McCaffrey to get it to 33-31. The onside kick was recovered by Kansas City, but the Panthers defense did a good job getting a three and out to give the offense one last chance to steal one away from the Super Bowl defending champs.

Bridgewater and the offense were able to get the ball close to midfield, but couldn't get in great field goal range. With four seconds left, Joey Slye attempted a 68-yard field goal that sailed wide right as the clock hit triple zeroes. The Chiefs would hold on to win 33-31.

Carolina fell to 3-6 on the season and will return home next Sunday to play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

