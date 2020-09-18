Panthers Final Injury Report Ahead of Matchup vs Bucs
Schuyler Callihan
The Panthers wrapped up their final practice in preparation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday morning and the team will be short a few players come Sunday.
OG Dennis Daley (ankle) DNP, OUT for game
DT Kawann Short (foot) DNP, OUT for game
DE Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion) DNP, OUT for game
WR Pharoh Cooper (ribs) FULL
LB Shaq Thompson (groin) FULL
DE Stephen Weatherly (hamstring) FULL
CB Donte Jackson (ankle) FULL
