Panthers Final Injury Report Ahead of Matchup vs Bucs

Schuyler Callihan

The Panthers wrapped up their final practice in preparation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday morning and the team will be short a few players come Sunday.

OG Dennis Daley (ankle) DNP, OUT for game

DT Kawann Short (foot) DNP, OUT for game

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion) DNP, OUT for game

WR Pharoh Cooper (ribs) FULL

LB Shaq Thompson (groin) FULL

DE Stephen Weatherly (hamstring) FULL

CB Donte Jackson (ankle) FULL

