Panthers Obliterate Cardinals in Cam Newton's Return

Glendale, AZ - One couldn't have scripted a better start for the Panthers in Cam Newton's return to Carolina. The way this game begun felt like a scene right out of a classic football film that brought chills to Panthers' fans everywhere.

On the third play of the game, Haason Reddick blew up Cardinals QB Colt McCoy causing the ball to pop loose. Morgan Fox recovered, giving Carolina the ball at the Arizona 15. P.J. Walker's first completion of the day came on an angle route to RB Christian McCaffrey on 3rd down to set up 1st & goal. With the ball on the doorstep of the goal line, Matt Rhule inserted Cam Newton into the game. On his very first play, Newton rushed in a two-yard touchdown then ran to the camera and yelled, "I'm baaaaack".

Arizona's next offensive series put the defense in a bad spot once again after failing to convert a 4th & 1 on their own 40. P.J. Walker got the drive going with a 17-yard dart to Robby Anderson. McCaffrey then had back-to-back 11-yard rushes with the second carry initially ruled a touchdown. After being reviewed, the touchdown was taken off the board as McCaffrey stepped out at the two prior to the ball hitting the pylon. Newton re-entered the game and connected with Robby Anderson in the end zone for a touchdown.

Colt McCoy found a little bit of rhythm by going to Christian Kirk two times for a combined 39 yards. The Cardinals threatened to cross midfield for the first time on the evening but McCoy sailed a pass intended Antoine Wesley and was intercepted by Donte Jackson. Carolina's offense continued to have success moving the ball but couldn't finish off drives with touchdowns. Zane Gonzalez was money in the first half connecting on 44, 48, and 49-yard field goals to extend Carolina's lead to 23-0 at the break.

The Cardinals finally erased the zero on the scoreboard with a 47-yard field goal from Matt Prater but Carolina didn't take long to answer. Cam Newton chucked one deep down the field to DJ Moore, which drew a defensive pass interference penalty on Marco Wilson. P.J. Walker dumped a pass off to McCaffrey for a gain of 20 which set up a five-yard touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard who walked into the end zone untocuhed. Matt Rhule left the offense on the field to make it a four touchdown game and Walker connected with rookie receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. for the two-point conversion.

Colt McCoy got knocked out of the game with a chest injury, allowing third stringer Chris Streveler an opportunity to see some snaps. Streveler led the Cardinals on an 11-play, 71-yard drive that was capped off with a 11-yard rushing touchdown by James Conner - his league-leading eleventh of the season.

Carolina tacked on another field goal from Zane Gonzalez which brought us to the final score of 34-10, Panthers.

The Panthers will return home next week to Bank of America Stadium to play host to Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team.

