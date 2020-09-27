Panthers Outlast Chargers as Matt Rhule Collects First NFL Win

First year head coach Matt Rhule picked up his first win as an NFL head coach as the Carolina Panthers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 21-16 on Sunday evening.

After many questions surrounding the Panthers' pass rush through the first two weeks of the season, Phil Snow's defense came out of the gate firing on all cylinders.

Defensive end Marquis Haynes registered the team's first sack on the season and then on the following drive Brian Burns pressured hard off the right edge and forced a fumble from Justin Herbert, which was recovered by linebacker Tahir Whitehead.

The Carolina offense did not take much advantage of the defensive stops in the first quarter as the offense stalled out in the red zone twice, which led to two Joey Slye field goals (29, 24).

After falling behind 6-0, the Chargers put together a 10 play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a 12-yard touchdown run by running back Austin Ekeler. Ekeler had 28 yards rushing and 26 yards receiving on the drive.

The Charger offense was on the move once again in the middle of the 2nd quarter as running back Joshua Kelley popped a 16-yard gain into Panthers territory before fumbling the ball, which was forced and recovered by Panthers' linebacker Shaq Thompson.

Carolina's offense would capitalize on the fumble thanks to the Chargers lining a man up over the long snapper on a field goal attempt. The illegal formation moved the chains and on the very next play, Teddy Bridgewater hit Mike Davis for a 13- yard touchdown on a screen to the weak side. Chargers defensive lineman Isaac Rochell blocked the extra point attempt to keep the game at 15-7 in favor of the Panthers.

Los Angeles tried to chip away at the lead before the half with a 45-yard completion down the field to Mike Williams, but it was called back for offensive pass interference. The Chargers stuck to the passing game with Herbert to try to at least get a field goal, but the Panthers defense came up big once again as Donte Jackson jumped the route and intercepted the pass, running it back 66 yards on the return. Carolina gave it one shot to put it in the end zone, but didn't have enough time to run a 2nd play, so Joey Slye was called on to knock through his fourth field goal of the game. The Panthers led at the half 18-7.

2nd half

Carolina's defense nearly forced another turnover on the Chargers' second possession of the third quarter when Juston Burris and Brian Burns blew up an end-around play for Mike Williams that lost a total of 18 yards. This was just one of many signs that Phil Snow's defense was playing with a bit of an extra edge today.

The Panthers MVP of the day, kicker Joey Slye, knocked in a 31-yard field goal to get the lead back to two scores in the fourth quarter, 21-10.

Having to continue to trot Slye out for field goals instead of putting it in the end zone allowed for the Chargers to hang around and that's exactly what they did. Justin Herbert came up liming after a 2nd down play and Easton Stick was preparing to take a very crucial third down and four snap, but Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn made the right decision by calling timeout, which allowed Herbert to return to the field. Los Angeles converted the third down and was able to finish the drive with a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone from 14 yards out. That touchdown cut the lead down to 21-16 with 4:33 remaining in the game.

Things got really interesting at the end as Teddy Bridgewater was in position to seal up the win but couldn't convert a third down and was sacked by Joey Bosa. Joseph Charlton's punt was down at the one yard line by long snapper J.J. Jansen, forcing the Chargers to drive the length of the field to win the game.

Hebert and the Charger offense drove 70 plus yards with a chance to win the game, but the Panther defense came up big with Donte Jackson breaking up a jumpball in the end zone and then recovering a fumble on the final play of the game, which appeared to be a hook and ladder attempt.

The Panthers now have their first win under their belt in 2020.

The Panthers will return home to Bank of America Stadium next week as they play host to the Arizona Cardinals.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.