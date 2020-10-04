Panthers Pound Cardinals, Slow Down High Powered Arizona Offense

The Carolina Panthers' offense got off to a scorching hot start scoring touchdowns on their first two drives of the game. Running back Mike Davis punched in his first rushing touchdown of the season from one yard out, capping off a 13 play, 80 yard drive.

On Carolina's next drive, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater showed off his athleticism and scrambled for a 18-yard touchdown run to give the Panthers a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, which was a drive that also went 80 yards.

It took the Cardinals nearly a quarter and a half to finally get on the board, but Kyler Murray finally got the offense moving and found tight end Jordan Thomas in the back of the end zone for a three yard touchdown toss, cutting the lead to 14-7. That scoring drive began with Teddy Bridgewater throwing a ball that was intercepted by Patrick Peterson at the 38 yard line.

On the ensuing drive the Panthers were able to extend the lead back to 14 after a 10 play, 75 yard drive ending in a touchdown pass from Brdigewater to running back Reggie Bonnafon out of the backfield from three yards out.

Carolina's defense did a really good job of eliminating the explosive plays whether it be down the field or in the running game. The Cardinals averaged just 3.1 yards per play in the first half and held WR DeAndre Hopkins to just 17 yards on five receptions and Kyler Murray to just 54 yards passing. The Panthers didn't register any sacks in the first half, but did get some pressure in his face enough to affect the pocket, which helped the secondary out tremendously.

Carolina lead 21-7 at the half.

Rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos made a big play on the Cardinals' first offensive drive of the 2nd half by putting a hit on Kyler Murray, which led to a fumble recovery by the Panthers. This is a great sign for defensive coordinator Phil Snow as Gross-Matos has missed time with a concussion and an illness.

Carolina took advantage of the Arizona turnover, thanks to the arm of Teddy Bridgewater who connected with Curtis Samuel on third down for early in the drive for a 24-yard gain, connected with Robby Anderson for 20 yards, and polished it off with a two yard touchdown to tight end Ian Thomas. The drive lasted just eight plays and took 4:19 off the clock.

Murray singlehandedly took the Cardinals down the field after a 48 yard rush on a scramble out of the pocket and completed a couple of passes, one of which was a three yard touchdown to Christian Kirk.

Carolina did a tremendous job possessing the ball and milking some time in the 4th quarter by chewing off 8:30 on the clock. They went on a 15-play drive that ended in three points off the foot of Joey Slye from 27 yards out, which gave the Panthers a 31-14 lead.

Slye had another field goal opportunity from 42 yards out, but pushed it wide right. Arizona started with the ball at their own 32 and drove down for a late touchdown with just two minutes and change remaining. Kyler Murray notched his third passing touchdown of the evening, this time to running back Chase Edmonds from two yards.

Arizona's onside kick only went four yards, so that put the final nail in the coffin for the Cardinals in their attempt to make a late comeback.

The Panthers are now 2-2 on the season and will travel to Atlanta next week to take on the Falcons at 1 p.m.

