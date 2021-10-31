Panthers Snap Four-Game Skid, Take Down Falcons

ATLANTA, GA - The Carolina Panthers got back in the win column for the first time in over a month as they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 on Sunday.

Although the Panthers came out with a win, things didn't get off to a hot start. Chuba Hubbard fumbled the ball on the very first play of the game, giving Atlanta a really short field to work with. This was the second time this season that the Panthers turned the ball over on the first play of a game with the other being a couple of weeks ago against Minnesota. In both instances, the defense held strong and limited the damage to just a field goal.

Carolina responded with a methodical drive that had some big conversions by quarterback Sam Darnold. Twice, offensive coordinator Joe Brady called for a QB sneak on 2nd and short to move the chains - Darnold picked up the necessary yardage both times. The Panthers' coaching staff has continued to drill home that they want to commit to running the football and did so in the first half. Darnold didn't throw the ball until the fifth play of the game. As Carolina pushed the ball into plus territory, Darnold and tight end Tommy Tremble connected for a gain of 13, moving the ball just outside the 10-yard line. A couple of plays later, Darnold put one on the money to DJ Moore near the back pylon but was ruled incomplete on the field. Head coach Matt Rhule disagreed and threw the challenge flag with some emphasis. Somehow, the play was not overturned, forcing Carolina to settle for three.

Early in the 2nd quarter, Atlanta regained the lead on a 15-yard touchdown pass to Cordarrelle Patterson who slipped away from linebacker Jermaine Carter in the open field.

The Panthers got the offense moving once again after Darnold hit DJ Moore downfield for a gain of 23. Ameer Abdullah then picked up a first down for a gain of 13 yards but was negated by a holding penalty on Ian Thomas. Once again, Carolina had to settle for three, this time, Gonzalez connected from 51 yards.

Atlanta was on the verge of extending its lead thanks to a defensive pass interference call on Stephon Gilmore, a 4th & 1 conversion, and an 18-yard run by Mike Davis. However, the drive stalled with Matt Ryan throwing an interception to Shaq Thompson in the red zone. Carolina's offense moved the ball into Atlanta territory but failed to come away with any points.

The Panthers' defense came up with a quick three and out to give the offense one more chance with the ball before the half. After three straight Royce Freeman carries, Darnold delivered a strike to DJ Moore to get the Panthers on the edge of field goal range. Darnold then flipped out a quick pass to Moore to get the ball a little closer for Gonzalez. Carolina had enough time to get one more snap off but Darnold sailed it over Moore's head with there not being enough room to make the play. Moments later, Zane Gonzalez cashed in on a season-long 57-yard field to make it a one-point game going into the half.

Carolina remained committed to the run game on its opening drive of the 2nd half keeping it on the ground 10 times on the 16-play drive. Sam Darnold sprung loose on a play-action rollout to the left, picking up a gain of 25. Darnold appeared to have a big gain to Robby Anderson coming across the middle of the field but Falcons' safety Erik Harris delivered a crushing hit to jar the ball loose. Anderson was down on the field for a few minutes and sat out a few plays before returning on a 3rd down in the red zone. Carolina's long, 8-minute, 41-second drive resulted in another field goal by Gonzalez.

The Falcons threatened to retake the lead on the ensuing possession but Younghoe Koo badly missed a 45-yard kick to keep the two-point lead in check. Prior to the field goal attempt, Ryan had tight end Kyle Pitts open inside the 10-yard line on a wheel route up the sideline but safety Jeremy Chinn came in at the last second to break the pass up.

Carolina put together another long drive that took up 7:40 on the game clock but this time, finally reached the end zone. The Panthers converted three 3rd downs on the drive - two by Hubbard (one rushing, one receiving), and an 11-yard scramble from Sam Darnold. Darnold took a couple of hard hits and had to leave the field with a concussion. P.J. Walker entered the game and was fortunate to not turn the ball over after forcing one back toward the middle of the end zone. Carolina was then flagged for a delay of game but Chuba Hubbard cleaned things up with a six-yard touchdown run up the gut to make it a two-score game.

Atlanta moved the ball deep into Panthers' territory inside the two-minute warning but the drive came to an end as Stephon Gilmore pulled down his first interception with the Panthers. Atlanta's offense took the field one more time and kicked a field goal with 21 seconds left to make it a one-score game. The onside kick was recovered by Robby Anderson to officially give the Panthers the win.

The Panthers will return to Bank of America Stadium next Sunday to play host to the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. EST.

