Sam Darnold + Two Starters Leave Game Due to Injury

Getting to the regular season as healthy as possible is the goal for every team, obviously. When you get to that final game of the preseason, you hold your breath and hope nothing bad happens.

Unfortunately for the Carolina Panthers, they were unable to come out of Friday night's game unscathed. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown left the game with an oblique injury and did not return to action. At the time he was ruled out, his night was likely done anyway so it's hard to tell how severe the injury is.

In the second half, the cart had to be brought out twice in a 15-minute span. Kicker Zane Gonzalez injured his groin while kicking into the practice net on the sideline. Minutes later, backup quarterback Sam Darnold had his left ankle rolled up on by defensive lineman C.J. Brewer. He attempted to get up under his own power but realized he couldn't and went right back down to the ground.

