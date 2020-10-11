Score Predictions for Panthers at Falcons

Schuyler Callihan: Panthers 38, Falcons 34

Atlanta is in desperate need of a win after starting the season 0-4. Meanwhile, Carolina is playing above expectations and are coming in at 2-2 and winning two games straight. This is going to be a high-scoring, back and forth game that the Panthers will win at the end. The Falcons will have a 34-28 lead late in the game, but a field goal from Joey Slye, an interception from Rasul Douglas, and a touchdown pass from Bridgewater to Ian Thomas wins the game near the buzzer.

Jason Hewitt: Panthers 38, Falcons 13

I haven’t seen any proof that this Falcons defense can stop anyone from scoring. Also, Carolina’s defense has been convincing enough for me to believe that they can create stops and potentially a few turnovers. We also have to remember that the Panthers have been gaining momentum throughout the season while the Falcons have an extremely low morale and that is also very important. I see the Panthers getting an impressive W.

Josh Altorfer: Panthers 34, Falcons 24

Carolina’s offense is clicking right now and I don’t expect that to change against a struggling Atlanta defense. The big question is can the Panthers’ defense limit the big plays from the Falcons’ offense? If they can, I expect them to get their first divisional win of the season.

Bill Riccette: Panthers 38, Falcons 24

I just have a gut feeling the Panthers are going to wash the Falcons and their decimated secondary. Carolina’s offense is firing on all cylinders, Matt Rhule has this team extremely confident. Panthers roll in this one.

