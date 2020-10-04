Score Predictions for Panthers vs Cardinals

Schuyler Callihan: Cardinals 26, Panthers 21

Regardless of whether or not DeAndre Hopkins plays or not, the Panthers are going to have one heck of a time trying to slow down this Cardinals offense. Kenyan Drake is a factor out of the backfield and the Cards have several other options in the passing game that can still hurt Carolina. The score may look close, but I think Carolina gets a late touchdown to make the score look a lot better than what it really is. Arizona's defense will be flying all over the field and I have a feeling it will be a sloppy showing on offense.

Bill Riccette: Cardinals 24, Panthers 20

DeAndre Hopkins playing is definitely a boost to Arizona but Carolina will keep it close against a banged up Cardinals secondary with Baker and Banjo out. How Hopkins is used is going to be fascinating to watch. But the matchup that worries me is Arizona’s tough defensive line which has played extremely well this season.

Josh Altorfer: Cardinals 24, Panthers 23

The Panthers have enough athletes on defense to keep Kyler Murray from running wild. The game plan will be to establish long drives to keep the ball away from the Cardinal’s offense. I think the Panthers will be able to accomplish this with the way Mike Davis is running the ball. I also expect DJ Moore to have a huge game with Budda Baker out. Carolina builds on the week three victory to even its record to 2-2.

Jason Hewitt: Cardinals 24, Panthers 17

I experienced a slight change of heart since our podcast and I believe that this game will be pretty close. I still think Arizona will win, but the score should be within one or two possessions. I think the Cardinals will pull through in a tough 24-17 victory.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_