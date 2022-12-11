Seahawks to be Shorthanded at Running Back vs Panthers

Once again, the Seattle Seahawks will be limited in the backfield as both Kenneth Walker III (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) have been officially ruled out for today's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Walker is the second leading rusher in the NFL among all "true" rookies with 649 yards, trailing only Dameon Pearce of the Houston Texans. Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, who missed all of last season, has 782 yards.

With Walker and Dallas both out, the Seahawks will have to rely on Tony Jones Jr., Travis Homer, and recently elevated Godwin Igwebuike. Homer and Jones have combined for 57 yards on 16 carries this season.

"Regardless who's back there we got to stop the run," Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks stated earlier in the week. "We've got to try to find a way to make them one dimensional. As I mentioned all year, you're not going to stop quarterbacks in this league from getting their yardage in the passing game, but when they're running and passing the ball it's a long day for you. We've got to stop the run early."

