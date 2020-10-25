Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers @ Saints

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: NO -7.5

3 Star play on Panthers covering: Although Rasul Douglas (COVID/reserve list) and Juston Burris (ribs) are out, I think the Panthers defense has a chance to make some plays in the secondary especially with Michael Thomas (hamstring/ankle) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID/reserve) list both being out for the Saints. Teddy Bridgewater is going to get back to playing at a high level and complete passes at a high rate which will keep the Panthers in this game. I got the Saints winning, but the Panthers covering in a close game.

Over/Under: 52

1 Star play on the under: With the Saints being down their top two receivers, this game kind of plays into the hands of the Panthers, who would much rather play at a slower pace. This had the makings of a high-scoring affair with New Orleans having a suspect pass defense, but the flow of the game will be much different now and I see this game staying in the 20's. Saints win 27-23.

