Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers @ Saints
Schuyler Callihan
Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.
Star ratings:
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: NO -7.5
3 Star play on Panthers covering: Although Rasul Douglas (COVID/reserve list) and Juston Burris (ribs) are out, I think the Panthers defense has a chance to make some plays in the secondary especially with Michael Thomas (hamstring/ankle) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID/reserve) list both being out for the Saints. Teddy Bridgewater is going to get back to playing at a high level and complete passes at a high rate which will keep the Panthers in this game. I got the Saints winning, but the Panthers covering in a close game.
Over/Under: 52
1 Star play on the under: With the Saints being down their top two receivers, this game kind of plays into the hands of the Panthers, who would much rather play at a slower pace. This had the makings of a high-scoring affair with New Orleans having a suspect pass defense, but the flow of the game will be much different now and I see this game staying in the 20's. Saints win 27-23.
