WATCH: Jaycee Horn Picks Off Geno Smith on First Play

What a start it has been for the Carolina Panthers in Seattle as they lead 10-0 midway through the first quarter. After a long, 13-play drive that resulted in a 47-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro, Panthers CB Jaycee Horn picked off Geno Smith and returned it to the Seattle 15-yard line.

One play later, Darnold hit a wide-open Shi Smith for a touchdown.

