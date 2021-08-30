10 Players on the Bubble to Make/Miss Panthers 53-Man Roster

Tuesday is a big day for teams across the NFL. Some players will see their dreams come true while others will see their dreams crushed when they find out they have been cut. Teams must whittle down their rosters to just 53 by 4 p.m. tomorrow. Which guys on the Panthers roster are on the bubble? Where do they stand? Let's have a look.

Will Grier

Heading into the preseason, Grier was probably on the outside looking in but after a very strong showing in three games, Grier has not only secured a spot on the roster but has made the case to be Sam Darnold's backup. Carrying three quarterbacks isn't really necessary but I have a hunch that's what Matt Rhule will do.

Make roster? Yes.

PJ Walker

Walker had a very shaky preseason after having a huge lead on Will Grier for the backup battle. He completed just 16 of 39 passes (41%) for 253 yards and one score. I don't know if Walker deserves a spot on the 53-man roster but they'll give him one.

Make roster? Yes.

Spencer Brown

Matt Rhule wouldn't tip his hand when I asked about Spencer Brown and how he fits into the rotation in the backfield but it seems like he's going to be a practice squad candidate. They love what he has shown throughout the last month but Reggie Bonnafon will take that 3rd spot on the depth chart.

Make roster? No.

Brandon Zylstra

Zylstra is a solid special teamer that can come in and catch the ball at receiver if needed. He will be seldomly used on offense but he may have a slightly bigger role at the beginning of the season due to Shi Smith's shoulder injury.

Make roster? Yes.

Giovanni Ricci

One guy that has played himself onto the 53-man roster is Giovanni Ricci. If you were to tell me that he would make the roster a month ago, I would have thought you were crazy. No knock to Ricci but I wouldn't have seen how there would be room for him with Ian Thomas, Dan Arnold, Tommy Tremble, and Colin Thompson on the roster. But he has made the move to fullback and has positioned himself nicely to make the cut.

Make roster? Yes.

Sean Chandler

Every day the Panthers took the field in Spartanburg, Sean Chandler made plays. He was all over the place defending from sideline to sideline. He's another guy that was likely going to be a practice squad candidate but after the preseason/training camp he put together, it's hard to leave him off the roster.

Make roster? Yes.

Christian Miller

This one is tricky. Miller opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns of COVID-19 and taking a year off is not easy. He looked decent in preseason action but you can tell that he still has a little way to go before he is back to where he and the staff would like for him to be. I'll give him the benefit of the doubt but his role will be extremely limited defensively.

Make roster? Yes.

Phil Hoskins

Carolina has a lot of depth at defensive tackle with Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy, and Daviyon Nixon. I don't see there being any room for Hoskins even if he did play lights out in preseason action. Hoskins will be a practice squad candidate.

Make roster? No.

Julian Stanford

Matt Rhule feels comfortable with Julian Stanford at linebacker more so than he did a year ago. Stanford has been known to be a quality special teams player throughout his whole career but we could see him take a few snaps here and there at linebacker to spell some of the starters.

Make roster? Yes.

Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

If everyone in the cornerback room is healthy, Thomas-Oliver III would not make the roster, in my opinion. He's probably the team's 6th or 7th best option at corner alongside the injured Troy Pride Jr. However, A.J. Bouye will be suspended the first two games of the season and is nursing an injury. There's a possibility they call him up to the active roster but I don't see him making the cut initially.

Make roster? No.

