2020 Carolina Panthers Safeties Preview

Despite the Panthers having one of the youngest and most inexperienced defenses in the NFL, the safety group has a lot of potential. Tre Boston is a solidified veteran and Juston Burris brings experience as a role player, while rookies Jeremy Chinn and Kenny Robinson are high ceiling guys that look to be the future of the Panthers' secondary.

Where will these guys sit on the depth chart? Let's take a look!

Tre Boston - Starter

With guys such as James Bradberry and Eric Reid now off the Panthers' roster, it'll be more important than ever for Tre Boston to really step up and have a phenomenal season. He has been much more productive in his second stint with the organization, but there is still another level of his game that I don't believe we've seen him reach. He's a hard hitter and brings a level of physicality that any fan of defense has to love.

Juston Burris - Starter

Although he hasn't ever been a major key factor in the NFL, Burris brings experience to an extremely youthful secondary and plays well in a specified role. I don't think he will be a big time playmaker for the Panthers, but he's going to hold his own ground and according to Pete Smith of Browns Digest on Sports Illustrated, Burris could be a "pleasant surprise" for Carolina.

Jeremy Chinn - 2nd string/mid-season starter

I have to admit, when the Panthers took Chinn in the back end of the second round of the draft, I was stunned. After watching his film for a couple of months now, it's hard not to think Carolina hit big here and are lucky that he lasted on the board that long. He's a versatile defender that will also be used at linebacker at times in Phil Snow's defense and can play at a high level there despite being a safety. He's got the physicality to cover in the slot and the quickness to cover the outside as well. There's not too many weaknesses in Chinn's game, which means he's going to see the field A LOT in 2020.

Kenny Robinson - 2nd string

To continue revamping the secondary, Carolina added former West Virginia safety and XFL'er Kenny Robinson in the 5th round of this spring's draft. He's a phenomenal athlete, who has great hands, closing speed, and solid coverage skills across the board. I wouldn't be surprised if he is cross-training at wide receiver (a position he also played in high school) as Rhule mentioned they are doing with guys each day. During his time in Morgantown, he played both corner and safety, so with the current shape of the cornerbacks group, he could see some playing time from that spot of the field.

