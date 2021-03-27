2021 NFL Draft Scouting Reports
Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.
Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:
1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st
2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th
3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th
4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 28th
5th Round: Mar. 29th - Apr. 7th
6th Round: Apr. 8th - Apr. 17th
7th Round: Apr. 18th - Apr. 27th
The prospects that we breakdown are guys the Panthers may have their eyes on and have the ability to draft with their current picks. For example, since Trevor Lawrence is almost certainly going No. 1 to Jacksonville, we will not do a profile on him simply because the Panthers will not be able to select him. The 80 prospects that are listed below are not ranked in order of talent but by the order that their profiles were published. We will continue to release one player's profile every day up until the 2021 NFL Draft.
1. QB Justin Fields (Ohio State)
3. LB Micah Parsons (Penn State)
5. OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (USC)
6. EDGE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)
8. OT Jalen Mayfield (Michigan)
11. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame)
12. CB Patrick Surtain II (Alabama)
14. QB Trey Lance (North Dakota State)
15. OT Alex Leatherwood (Alabama)
16. C Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma)
18. DE Jayson Oweh (Penn State)
19. TE Pat Freiermuth (Penn State)
20. DT Christian Barmore (Alabama)
21. OT Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame)
24. OT Dillon Radunz (North Dakota State)
26. DE Ronnie Perkins (Oklahoma)
28. LB Chazz Surratt (North Carolina)
29. WR Amari Rodgers (Clemson)
30. CB Tyson Campbell (Georgia)
33. S Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State)
34. EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (Oregon State)
35. CB Elijah Molden (Washington)
38. DE Dayo Odeyingbo (Vanderbilt)
40. WR Dyami Brown (North Carolina)
41. TE Kenny Yeboah (Ole Miss)
43. DL Marvin Wilson (Florida State)
44. CB Benjamin St-Juste (Minnesota)
45. RB Trey Sermon (Ohio State)
46. RB/WR Demetric Felton (UCLA)
48. RB Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)
49. EDGE Cameron Sample (Tulane)
