2021 NFL Draft Scouting Reports

Get a closer look at some prospects the Panthers may be interested in.

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 28th

5th Round: Mar. 29th - Apr. 7th

6th Round: Apr. 8th - Apr. 17th

7th Round: Apr. 18th - Apr. 27th

The prospects that we breakdown are guys the Panthers may have their eyes on and have the ability to draft with their current picks. For example, since Trevor Lawrence is almost certainly going No. 1 to Jacksonville, we will not do a profile on him simply because the Panthers will not be able to select him. The 80 prospects that are listed below are not ranked in order of talent but by the order that their profiles were published. We will continue to release one player's profile every day up until the 2021 NFL Draft.

1. QB Justin Fields (Ohio State)

2. QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

3. LB Micah Parsons (Penn State)

4. TE Kyle Pitts (Florida)

5. OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (USC)

6. EDGE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

7. WR Ja'Marr Chase (LSU)

8. OT Jalen Mayfield (Michigan)

9. EDGE Kwity Paye (Michigan)

10. QB Mac Jones (Alabama)

11. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame)

12. CB Patrick Surtain II (Alabama)

13. OT Penei Sewell (Oregon)

14. QB Trey Lance (North Dakota State)

15. OT Alex Leatherwood (Alabama)

16. C Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma)

17. EDGE Joseph Ossai (Texas)

18. DE Jayson Oweh (Penn State)

19. TE Pat Freiermuth (Penn State)

20. DT Christian Barmore (Alabama)

21. OT Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame)

22. S Trevon Moehrig (TCU)

23. S Jevon Holland (Oregon)

24. OT Dillon Radunz (North Dakota State)

25. LB Zaven Collins (Tulsa)

26. DE Ronnie Perkins (Oklahoma)

27. QB Kyle Trask (Florida)

28. LB Chazz Surratt (North Carolina)

29. WR Amari Rodgers (Clemson)

30. CB Tyson Campbell (Georgia)

31. TE Brevin Jordan (Miami)

32. DL Jaylen Twyman (Pitt)

33. S Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State)

34. EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (Oregon State)

35. CB Elijah Molden (Washington)

36. LB Jabril Cox (LSU)

37. DL Jay Tufele (USC)

38. DE Dayo Odeyingbo (Vanderbilt)

39. DL Osa Odighizuwa (UCLA)

40. WR Dyami Brown (North Carolina)

41. TE Kenny Yeboah (Ole Miss)

42. S Andre Cisco (Syracuse)

43. DL Marvin Wilson (Florida State)

44. CB Benjamin St-Juste (Minnesota)

45. RB Trey Sermon (Ohio State)

46. RB/WR Demetric Felton (UCLA)

47. DE Victor Dimukeje (Duke)

48. RB Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)

49. EDGE Cameron Sample (Tulane)

