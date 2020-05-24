3 Bold Predictions for the Carolina Panthers in 2020

Carolina is approaching the start of the Matt Rhule era and while no one has high expectations for them, they could surprise some people. With the season just months away, I decided to layout a few bold predictions for the 2020 season.

1. Teddy Bridgewater pushes close to 4,000 passing yards

Throughout his five year NFL career, Teddy Bridgewater has never thrown for 4,000 yards in a single season. However, with the weapons that surround him in Carolina, it becomes a real possibility in 2020. D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, Robby Anderson, and Christian McCaffrey are more than enough pieces for him to accomplish that feat. Being in Joe Brady's system will also do him wonders. I don't see him quite hitting 4,000, but likely in the neighborhood of 3,800.

2. McCaffrey's rushing total take a small decline across the board

If you haven't read much into Joe Brady, he loves to spread the wealth. He knows McCaffrey is the team's most dynamic player and will get the ball in his hands, but he will want to air it out a good bit and protect McCaffrey from injury. This doesn't mean that McCaffrey will see the field less by any means, but don't expect him to put up similar numbers to what he did in 2019. The Panthers should actually have a passing attack and won't need to lean on his shoulders as much.

3. Panthers will be picking within the top three picks of the 2021 Draft

I have Carolina going 5-11 in 2020, but they're much closer to being a 3-13 team than a 8-8 team. I don't see them being the worst team in the league on paper, but that doesn't mean that they can't end up holding the No. 1 pick. Miami and Jacksonville are two teams that could finish below the Panthers in the win column.

Do you agree with any of these predictions? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

