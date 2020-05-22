AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

3 Free Agents That the Panthers Should Target

Schuyler Callihan

Although the Panthers have filled many holes on their roster, there is still room for improvement in some areas. Today, we take a look at some intriguing free agents that would be appealing to the Panthers.

RB Devonta Freeman

Reggie Bonnafon and Jordan Scarlett are two backs that I am not sold on at the moment. Christian McCaffrey needs to have a solid guy behind him to take some of the load off of his shoulders. With Freeman essentially declining over the last few years, this could be a "prove it" deal that would benefit both sides. The Panthers could sign him (a quality, experienced back) to a rather franchise-friendly contract and Freeman could play his way into a bigger role somewhere else following the 2020 season. 

According to several reports, the Seahawks have offered Freeman to a one-year deal. 

CB Eli Apple

Apple has so much potential to be a solid starting NFL corner, but he has proven to be way too inconsistent throughout his first four seasons. Hence why he will be searching for his third organization in 2020. Despite the inconsistencies, Carolina still could afford to beef up their secondary - which is extremely young. 

DL Timmy Jernigan

Similar to Apple, Jernigan has had trouble breaking through to his potential. Although it doesn't necessarily improve the Panthers defensive line, it doesn't hurt it either. Signing a guy like Jernigan would be extremely beneficial to the Panthers' first round pick, Derrick Brown and sixth rounder, Bravvion Roy. 

Who do you think the Panthers should target late in free agency? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fans Voice Their Opinion on Marty Hurney's Future as the Panthers' GM

Could 2020 be the final year for Panthers GM Marty Hurney?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Razorwolf

Rhule's Former College Players & Their Projected Impact in Carolina

Taking a look at each of Rhule's former college players and their projected roles

Schuyler Callihan

Teddy Bridgewater is Planning a 100-Mile Bike Ride

Carolina's new quarterback looks to build upon his impressive 74-mile bike ride, planning to complete a 100-mile ride next.

Jack Duffy

by

thager

Analyzing David Tepper's Ownership of the Panthers

The Panthers' record is 12-20 under Tepper's leadership

Jason Hewitt

Grier and Walker Set to Battle in Training Camp

Can the former XFL star beat out the second year man out of West Virginia?

Schuyler Callihan

Two Months Later, Cam Newton is Still Searching for a New Team

As of today, it has been nearly two months since his release

Jason Hewitt

by

Samuelbrown70

Panthers Finalize Preseason Schedule

The Panthers have finalized their preseason schedule which includes dates and times along with one nationally broadcasted exhibition game.

Jack Duffy

REPORT: Panthers Aiming to Possibly Reopen Facilities in Early June

The Panthers are hoping they can reopen team facilities in early June.

Jack Duffy

Will D.J. Moore's Career Come Close to Steve Smith's?

Moore is on a path that is similar to Agent 89's

Jason Hewitt

3 Strengths for the Carolina Panthers Heading Into 2020

Some areas of strength for the Panthers this fall

Schuyler Callihan

by

JPoo