3 Free Agents That the Panthers Should Target

Although the Panthers have filled many holes on their roster, there is still room for improvement in some areas. Today, we take a look at some intriguing free agents that would be appealing to the Panthers.

RB Devonta Freeman

Reggie Bonnafon and Jordan Scarlett are two backs that I am not sold on at the moment. Christian McCaffrey needs to have a solid guy behind him to take some of the load off of his shoulders. With Freeman essentially declining over the last few years, this could be a "prove it" deal that would benefit both sides. The Panthers could sign him (a quality, experienced back) to a rather franchise-friendly contract and Freeman could play his way into a bigger role somewhere else following the 2020 season.

According to several reports, the Seahawks have offered Freeman to a one-year deal.

CB Eli Apple

Apple has so much potential to be a solid starting NFL corner, but he has proven to be way too inconsistent throughout his first four seasons. Hence why he will be searching for his third organization in 2020. Despite the inconsistencies, Carolina still could afford to beef up their secondary - which is extremely young.

DL Timmy Jernigan

Similar to Apple, Jernigan has had trouble breaking through to his potential. Although it doesn't necessarily improve the Panthers defensive line, it doesn't hurt it either. Signing a guy like Jernigan would be extremely beneficial to the Panthers' first round pick, Derrick Brown and sixth rounder, Bravvion Roy.

