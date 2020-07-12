AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

3 Overrated, 3 Underrated Panthers Heading Into 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina has almost an entirely new roster heading into the 2020 season. With that said, there are a lot of uncertainties surrounding some of the personnel. Today, we look at three players who are maybe a tad overhyped and three that don't get enough love. Enjoy!

Overrated

RB Mike Davis - The feeling around the Panthers offense is that Mike Davis will be the team's No. 2 running back. Matt Miller of Bleacher Report tabbed the Panthers one, two punch of McCaffrey and Davis as the second best running back duo in the NFL. I'm not so sure that Davis is going to be RB2, let alone RB3. Reggie Bonnafon and Jordan Scarlett are two guys that could end up seeing more playing time than Davis - that is if they can stay healthy. I'm not buying Mike Davis as the team's second best back.

K Graham Gano - The Panthers are in a unique situation as they have two solid kickers in Gano and Joey Slye. Carolina has been in this situation before as they had both Gano and Harrison Butker, but ultimately decided to stick with the veteran Gano. I understand Gano has hit some pretty big kicks in his career, but if the Panthers want to make the right decision, they should learn from their previous mistake and side with Slye. 

C Matt Paradis - Upon arrival to Carolina, Matt Paradis was widely viewed as one of the best interior offensive lineman in the NFL. The fact that the Panthers were able to sign him was a steal, but it didn't show in 2019. There's reason to believe that with former teammates Russell Okung and Michael Schofield now on the team that Paradis will find his way again. Unfortunately, that's not how I see this playing out. He played very poorly in 2019 and I believe that was just step one of his regression. 

Underrated

LB Shaq Thompson - Although he has earned a lot of respect from not only the fan base, but across the NFL, I don't believe there is a true understanding of how valuable Shaq Thompson really is. Now that Luke Kuechly has retired, Thompson will assume the role as the leader of the defense and will likely respond in the right way. He finished 30th in the league in tackles in 2019 and that's playing sidekick to Kuechly - who was a tackling machine. I fully expect Thompson to eat up more tackles and become one of the better young linebackers in the game.

DE Stephen Weatherly - During the first 17 games (two seasons) of Weatherly's career, he barely sniffed the field. Once the calendar rolled into 2018, he stepped up and has been progressing ever since. The Panthers found themselves a gem in free agency and I firmly believe that we will look back at this signing as such. He has great pass rushing ability and will have an opportunity to come in right away and start. 

S Tre Boston - The jury is still out on whether or not the fans like Tre Boston. He hasn't played great in his two stints as a Panther, but he hasn't been horrible either. Boston is a guy that can play either way above or well below his potential. The great thing about Boston is that he is a true gamer. He can line up at multiple different positions on the defense if needed and can play at a high level. If Boston can string together some consistency, he could turn into a really strong piece of the Panthers defense.

Which Panthers do you think are overrated and underrated? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Panthers Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best from this past week

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: WR D.J. Moore Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Who Will Be the Panthers Surprise Player in 2020?

With the Panthers heading into year one of the rebuild, we examine which player may have a surprise breakout season

Schuyler Callihan

Yetur Gross-Matos Discusses His Virtual Offseason

The rookie has yet to meet his teammates in person

Jason Hewitt

Panthers Roundtable: Will Carolina Draft Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields in 2021?

Could the Panthers be in position to draft a quarterback in 2021?

Schuyler Callihan

by

allenmason16

53 Men: RB Mike Davis Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers RB Mike Davis will have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers RB Reggie Bonnafon will have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

KenB1956

Teddy Bridgewater Favored to Throw More TDs than Cam Newton

Oddsmakers favor Carolina's new starting quarterback to throw more passing TDs than their former MVP Cam Newton in 2020.

Jack Duffy

by

Yodasgrandma

Is Russell Okung Just Bridging the Gap to Greg Little?

Is Greg Little the future at left tackle for the Panthers?

Schuyler Callihan

If Bridgewater Struggles, Then What?

What will the Panthers do if Teddy Bridgewater has a down year?

Schuyler Callihan