3 Panthers Who Are Entering a Crucial Season

There won't be much pressure on the Carolina Panthers for the 2020 season, but there are a few players who are in need of a solid year if they want to remain a viable part of the team's long-term plans.

QB Teddy Bridgewater

The $63 million dollar man is being thought of as a "bridge" to the next guy, whether it be Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, or Trey Lance. I'm not buying into that. Do I believe Bridgewater is a top 10 or 15 quarterback in the league? No, but I think he is worth every dollar they paid him. His knowledge of the offense and leadership traits are what will make him a success in Carolina.

GM Marty Hurney has made some questionable moves over the years, but do you really think this is one of them? To me, this was more of a Matt Rhule/Joe Brady move more than anything. They have familiarity with him and believe he is fit for the job. With that said, he is walking on eggshells. He may be in the first year of a three year deal, but if the Panthers have a top five or top ten pick, it's going to be extremely hard for Hurney to pass up on any of the aforementioned college quarterbacks. This first year is going to 100% be a crucial year for him. Can he be a franchise quarterback again? Only time will tell.

WR Curtis Samuel

Talent has never been in question when discussing Curtis Samuel. It's been more about his consistency and what is his actual ceiling. Has he reached his peak? Is there more untapped potential in him? These are things that have been asked by Panthers fans over the last three seasons.

He has been a productive player for the Panthers, but I don't buy that this what we have seen is the best version of Curtis Samuel. He is still a young, developing receiver and maybe playing in a contract year will do the job, maybe it won't. For Carolina to want to extend Samuel beyond his rookie contract, he is going to have to prove more. He should get an abundance of opportunities not only in the passing game, but the run game as well. Matt Rhule mentioned that they have a plan to get him the ball in many different ways, including as a running back. If he can thrive in this "new" role, there's should be no doubt the Panthers will want to extend him. At that point, it's just about how much they are willing to dish out to him.

CB Eli Apple

The Panthers' secondary has a lot of question marks, including the potential of Eli Apple. Coming out of Ohio State, Apple was viewed as someone who could be a playmaker in the NFL. Unfortunately, he has had a rough start to his career and has oftentimes been the corner that every team picks on.

Matt Rhule and Phil Snow both believe that Apple's best football is ahead of him as he is still a young player at age 25. Maybe coming to Carolina will workout some of the complications that have plagued him during his career. Then again, maybe it won't. Apple is on a one year deal, so this is a "prove it" year for him and if he has continued struggles, it may be the final opportunity for him to start in the league.

