The 33rd Team Projects Panthers to Trade Up for a Quarterback

The 33rd team is a site that produces NFL content from current and former players, coaches, and executives. They too, are getting in the mock draft game, because why not?

In their latest mock draft, they project the Carolina Panthers to make a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to move up to the fifth overall pick to select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Carolina gets a talented passer for the new coaching staff to build around, and Seattle decides to ride with Geno Smith for another season.

In two years as QB1 in Columbus, Stroud led the Buckeyes to a 22-4 record and an appearance in the 2022 College Football Playoff in which he nearly defeated Georgia thanks to an outstanding day from Stroud. He completed 23-of-34 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the game.

For his career, Stroud tossed for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions.

