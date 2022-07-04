4th of July Special: Three Players Who Will Produce the Most Fireworks in 2022

In honor of it being the 4th of July, I thought it would be a great time to discuss which three Panthers will put on the best shows this upcoming season. Below are three players that will produce the most fireworks in 2022.

WR DJ Moore

For a guy that hasn't had consistent quarterback play since entering the league, DJ Moore has evolved into one of the best receivers in the game. He's eclipsed the 1,100-yard mark in each of the past three seasons but 2022 is about to be his best yet. With better protection up front, I think we'll see a better version of Sam Darnold in 2022 assuming he remains the starting quarterback. The jump won't be significant but it will be just enough to help Moore take that next step and cement himself as a top eight receiver in the league.

DT Derrick Brown

I know what you're thinking. Derrick Brown??? Really??? Yes, really. For the first time since entering the league, Derrick Brown actually has legitimate help on the interior thanks to the addition of Matt Ioannidis. Although Brown isn't going to rack up double-digit sacks, his impact on the game is going to be felt more than we've seen at any point over the past two seasons. 2022 will be Derrick Brown's breakthrough year.

CB Jaycee Horn

I'm putting a lot of faith in a guy that only played in 2.5 games a year ago as a rookie, but it's hard to deny how solid he looked in such a small sample size. Not only do I think Horn will lead the Panthers in interceptions in 2022 but I also believe he'll finish in the top five in the NFL. He doesn't have the respect from other QBs around the league just yet and considering he is still inexperienced, teams will continue to take shots in his direction. This will be the year everyone learns about Horn and his potential as a lockdown corner.

Honorable mention: RB Christian McCaffrey, DE Brian Burns

McCaffrey and Burns have the ability to post big numbers any given year. However, there are question marks surrounding both of them heading into 2022. Can McCaffrey stay on the field enough? And can Burns be as effective getting to the quarterback without Haason Reddick on the opposite side? He's shown he can do it, but now that everyone knows how dangerous he can be off the edge, teams are going to throw double teams at him and chip him with tight ends all game long.

