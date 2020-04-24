5 Options, 5 Wildcards for the Panthers 2nd Round Pick

In the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown seventh overall. The pick was somewhat surprising considering Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was still on the board, but the Panthers were surprised by Brown falling into their lap and they had to take him. With that being said, who will the Panthers target for their second round selection? Below are five viable options and five wildcards who could be in consideration.

S Grant Delpit (LSU)

Delpit's coverage skills could be viewed as an upgrade over what Carolina currently has, but the big knock on Delpit is his tackling ability. He missed 36 tackles over the last two seasons and could be what is holding him back from being a surefire first rounder.

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (Minnesota)



In 2019, Winfield Jr. went from an unknown commodity to a perennial star in the Big 10 for the Gophers. He finished his senior season with 83 tackles, seven interceptions, three tackles for loss and three sacks. His seven interceptions ranked him fourth nationally. It didn't take him long to adjust to the college game as he registered 52 tackles and one interception as a true freshman.

EDGE A.J. Epenesa (Iowa)

If there is any one underrated player in this year's draft, it's A.J. Epenesa. He has the build, the production, and the make of a first round pick, but many have him going in round two. Over the last two seasons, he has emerged as one of the nation's best sack artists.

EDGE Zack Baun (Wisconsin)

Baun will be best utilized as a linebacker on a 3-4 defense, or SAM on a 4-3 defense as he has the ability to drop into coverage, rush the passer, and the motor to defend the run, making cross-field plays quite often. His explosive athleticism gives him sideline-to-sideline playmaking ability while his combination of quick-twitch moves and hand usage makes him a threat off the edge. Baun is still in the early in his pass rush development but the Panthers would be wise to utilize his quick reflexes and play recognition away from the ball where he can plug up holes and make quick reads in condensed areas. Matt Rhule likes versatile linebackers, and Zack Braun fits that mold and fills a desperate need on a thin Carolina defense.

WR Denzel Mims (Baylor)

Mims can absolutely fly and creates separation from the defensive back effortlessly. This past weekend at the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, which was the fifth fastest time at the combine and also ranked third among receivers. He comes with great length at 6'3" and 205 lbs and arms that measure out to be 33 7/8" and 9 3/8" hands. Mims may not dominate in 50/50 balls, despite his physical prowess, but is an area of his game that looks promising.

Wildcards: CB Trevon Diggs (Alabama), S Jeremy Chinn (Southern Illinois), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State), CB Kristian Fulton (LSU), S Xavier McKinney (Alabama).