53-Man Roster Projection: C Matt Paradis Player Profile

C Matt Paradis

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 300 lbs

College: Boise State

NFL Stats: 89 games, 89 starts

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

I've been rather harsh on Paradis since he has arrived in Carolina but for good reason. He showed how good of a center he can be during his time in Denver and has yet to see that same success translate to Charlotte. That said, Paradis does have a couple of things going for him. One, he has six years of experience, and two, he's very durable. He's played in all 16 games five times in his career with the only year he missed any time being in 2018.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

I figured the Panthers would add some competition to the center spot after Tyler Larsen signed with the Washington Football Team but no moves have been made. This means that guard Pat Elflein will assume the backup center duties or Sam Tecklenburg will make the 53-man roster and earn the job.

