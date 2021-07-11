Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

53-Man Roster Projection: DE Morgan Fox Player Profile

A brief look at Carolina Panthers DE Morgan Fox.
Author:
Publish date:

DE Morgan Fox

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 275 lbs

College: Colorado State-Pueblo

NFL Stats: 69 tackles, 17 QB hits, 10.5 sacks, 14 TFL, 3 forced fumbles

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

Morgan Fox's role has increased each year he has been in the league. During his four years with the Los Angeles Rams, Fox totaled 69 tackles, 17 QB hits, 14 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks. He will likely be the first defensive end to be rotated into the game as he looks to build off of his career-high six sack season in 2020.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Fox is an underrated defensive end in the league. He may not have the huge sack totals but he also hasn't had the opportunity to as he has only started in six of the 52 career games he has appeared in. There's no doubt that Fox will make the roster. If Gross-Matos doesn't live up to expectations or has trouble staying healthy, Fox will be the guy they slide into his spot in the starting lineup.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

QB Sam Darnold Player Profile

QB PJ Walker Player Profile

RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile

RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile

RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile

WR DJ Moore Player Profile

WR Robby Anderson Player Profile

WR David Moore Player Profile

WR Terrace Marshall Player Profile

WR Shi Smith Player Profile

WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile

LT Cameron Erving Player Profile

LT Greg Little Player Profile

LG Pat Elflein Player Profile

C Matt Paradis Player Profile

RG John Miller Player Profile

RG Deonte Brown Player Profile

G Dennis Daley Player Profile

RT Taylor Moton Player Profile

OT Trent Scott Player Profile

OT Brady Christensen Player Profile

DE Brian Burns Player Profile

DE Yetur Gross-Matos Player Profile

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design
GM Report

NFL.com's Gil Brandt Ranks the Top 11 Most Versatile Players in the League

USATSI_15449555_168388579_lowres
GM Report

53-Man Roster Projection: DE Morgan Fox Player Profile

USATSI_13401477_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Hot Clicks: Top Carolina Panthers Stories of the Week

USATSI_15311378_168388579_lowres
GM Report

53-Man Roster Projection: DE Yetur Gross-Matos Player Profile

USATSI_16090390_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Jaycee Horn's Odds to Win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

USATSI_13707969_168388579_lowres
GM Report

53-Man Roster Projection: DE Brian Burns Player Profile

USATSI_14791575_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What to Expect from Carolina's 2nd-Year Players

USATSI_13579724_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Predicting the Panthers' 2021 Pro Bowl Selections