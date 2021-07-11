53-Man Roster Projection: DE Morgan Fox Player Profile
DE Morgan Fox
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 275 lbs
College: Colorado State-Pueblo
NFL Stats: 69 tackles, 17 QB hits, 10.5 sacks, 14 TFL, 3 forced fumbles
Depth Chart Projection: Backup
Morgan Fox's role has increased each year he has been in the league. During his four years with the Los Angeles Rams, Fox totaled 69 tackles, 17 QB hits, 14 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks. He will likely be the first defensive end to be rotated into the game as he looks to build off of his career-high six sack season in 2020.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
Fox is an underrated defensive end in the league. He may not have the huge sack totals but he also hasn't had the opportunity to as he has only started in six of the 52 career games he has appeared in. There's no doubt that Fox will make the roster. If Gross-Matos doesn't live up to expectations or has trouble staying healthy, Fox will be the guy they slide into his spot in the starting lineup.
