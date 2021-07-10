53-Man Roster Projection: DE Yetur Gross-Matos Player Profile

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 266 lbs

College: Penn State

NFL Stats: 24 tackles, 6 QB hits, 2.5 sacks, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Yetur Gross-Matos was drafted early in the 2nd round a year ago but unfortunately, he dealt with several different injuries throughout the year that caused him to miss some time. He came on strong at the end of the year which was a good sign for defensive coordinator Phil Snow. If he can live up to his potential, the Panthers are going to have one of the best pass-rushing duos in the league. Of course, having a normal offseason of workouts should be beneficial for his growth and understanding of the defense.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Making the roster won't be in question here for Gross-Matos. It'll be more of whether he can blossom into an elite pass rusher in year two or if he'll just be another player on the defense. Year two will be critical for YGM to prove that he can be a starter for years to come.

