53-Man Roster Projection: DT Derrick Brown Player Profile

TE Tommy Tremble

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 325 lbs

College: Auburn

NFL Stats: 34 tackles, 12 QB hits, 8 tackles for loss, 4 pass deflections, 2 sacks

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Brown had an up and down rookie season in 2020. For the most part, Brown was consistent from week to week and never had one of those terrible games or a bad stretch of games that rookies oftentimes run into aka the "rookie wall".

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Derrick Brown is going to be a huge part in the amount of success the Panthers defense sees in 2021 and beyond. He's the tone-setter up front and having an active defensive tackle that can flush the quarterback to the outside, stuff the run game, clog up gaps, and get hands up to bat balls down is something every defensive coordinator dreams of having. As long as Derrick Brown is in Carolina Panther uniform, Phil Snow will be a happy man.

