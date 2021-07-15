53-Man Roster Projection: DT Derrick Brown Player Profile
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 325 lbs
College: Auburn
NFL Stats: 34 tackles, 12 QB hits, 8 tackles for loss, 4 pass deflections, 2 sacks
Depth Chart Projection: Starter
Brown had an up and down rookie season in 2020. For the most part, Brown was consistent from week to week and never had one of those terrible games or a bad stretch of games that rookies oftentimes run into aka the "rookie wall".
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
Derrick Brown is going to be a huge part in the amount of success the Panthers defense sees in 2021 and beyond. He's the tone-setter up front and having an active defensive tackle that can flush the quarterback to the outside, stuff the run game, clog up gaps, and get hands up to bat balls down is something every defensive coordinator dreams of having. As long as Derrick Brown is in Carolina Panther uniform, Phil Snow will be a happy man.
