53-Man Roster Projection: G Dennis Daley Player Profile

G Dennis Daley

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 325 lbs

College: South Carolina

NFL Stats: 19 games, 6 starts

Depth Chart Projection: 2nd string/swing guard

Daley's versatility allows the Panthers to use him in a variety of ways. He can pretty much line up just about anywhere except center. He is a decent tackle but in many ways, he's much better served as a guard. Daley missed 11 games due to injury a year ago which really stunted his growth. If he can remain and healthy and get back to the way he was performing in his rookie season, there's a very good chance that Daley will be inserted into the starting lineup somewhere.

53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock

I don't see any reason why the Panthers would not keep Daley on the active roster. As previously mentioned, if he is at full health, he can turn out to be a quality player. Matt Rhule and offensive line coach Pat Meyer only got to see a small sample size from him a year ago. I would imagine that they would reserve any judgment of the type of player he can be until he sees the field more.

