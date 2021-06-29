53-Man Roster Projection: LT Cameron Erving Player Profile

LT Cameron Erving

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 313 lbs

College: Florida State

NFL Stats: 75 games, 47 starts

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

If there was one area that Panthers failed to address this offseason, it was the left tackle position. As of late June, it appears that Cameron Erving will roll into the 2021 season as the team's starting left tackle and I'm not so sure that's a good thing. Erving has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career and has also had major struggles being successful on the field. He's the starter for now but don't be surprised that if at some point during the season, he gets booted from that job.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

I can't believe I'm saying Erving is a lock to make the roster but the Panthers really don't have many other options. Limited competition will be a good thing for Erving as it will ensure him a spot on the 53-man roster.

