53-Man Roster Projection: OL Greg Little Player Profile

LT Greg Little

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 310 lbs

College: Ole Miss

NFL Stats: 14 games, 6 starts

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

Ideally, the Panthers would like for Little to push Cameron Erving for the starting left tackle job. The first two years of Little's career have been nothing but forgettable but it's too early to give up all hope on him actually panning out. Erving is not only an average tackle but has had a heck of a time trying to stay healthy. If the past repeats itself with Erving, Little will have a chance to slide in his place.

53-Man Roster Status: Borderline

It's hard to imagine that the Panthers would give up on their 2nd round pick from three years ago but this is a different coaching staff and front office from the one that drafted him. Little does have the ability to move inside and add depth at guard so his versatility alone should be enough to secure him a spot on the active roster.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

QB Sam Darnold Player Profile

QB PJ Walker Player Profile

RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile

RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile

RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile

WR DJ Moore Player Profile

WR Robby Anderson Player Profile

WR David Moore Player Profile

WR Terrace Marshall Player Profile

WR Shi Smith Player Profile

WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile

LT Cameron Erving Player Profile

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.