53-Man Roster Projection: OL Greg Little Player Profile
LT Greg Little
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 310 lbs
College: Ole Miss
NFL Stats: 14 games, 6 starts
Depth Chart Projection: Backup
Ideally, the Panthers would like for Little to push Cameron Erving for the starting left tackle job. The first two years of Little's career have been nothing but forgettable but it's too early to give up all hope on him actually panning out. Erving is not only an average tackle but has had a heck of a time trying to stay healthy. If the past repeats itself with Erving, Little will have a chance to slide in his place.
53-Man Roster Status: Borderline
It's hard to imagine that the Panthers would give up on their 2nd round pick from three years ago but this is a different coaching staff and front office from the one that drafted him. Little does have the ability to move inside and add depth at guard so his versatility alone should be enough to secure him a spot on the active roster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile
RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile
RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile
WR Robby Anderson Player Profile
WR Terrace Marshall Player Profile
WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile
LT Cameron Erving Player Profile
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.