53-Man Roster Projection: QB Sam Darnold Player Profile

QB Sam Darnold

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 225 lbs

College: USC

NFL Stats: 729/1,219 (59.8%), 8,097 yards, 45 TDs, 39 INTs

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

The Carolina Panthers made some noise this offseason by trading for Sam Darnold of the New York Jets. Many felt like the Panthers were set to move on from Teddy Bridgewater but that they would take a quarterback in this year's draft. However, they made a move for a QB that is still extremely young but has experience in the NFL. Sam Darnold will be an improvement over Bridgewater, meaning he shouldn't have to worry too much about the competition behind him. P.J. Walker and Will Grier don't really have any chance in this race.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

This seems obvious so I won't spend much time on it. When you make a move for a quarterback and give up three draft picks, you're going to not just have him on the roster but you're going to start him as well. Even if Darnold completely stinks it up, he's too much of a talent to not be on the 53-man roster.

