53-Man Roster Projection: RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile

RB Chuba Hubbard

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 210 lbs

College: Oklahoma State

NFL Stats: N/A (rookie)

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

Most day-three running backs coming into the league have to fight to see the field and oftentimes have to work their way up the depth chart. As for Hubbard, I see him as being RB2 from day one given that he is healthy of course. He has the ability to hit big runs, power his way to a first down on short-yardage situations, and can catch the ball out of the backfield a little bit. That being said, he still has room for improvement in all three of those areas. He's not the most powerful back and has to develop some patience to allow holes to open up front.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Two years ago, Hubbard was one of the best running backs in the nation and was receiving some recognition to be a Heisman candidate heading into the 2020 season. He ran for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry as a sophomore. However, Hubbard dealt with a couple of lingering injuries during the 2020 season and was never fully able to get back to what he was the year prior. He went from being a, at worst, 2nd round draft pick to a day-three pick. If Hubbard can return to form, the Panthers will have a huge steal by drafting him in the fourth round.

