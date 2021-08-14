53-Man Roster Projection: S Sean Chandler Player Profile
S Sean Chandler
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 205 lbs
College: Temple
NFL Stats: 26 tackles, 2 QB hits, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 tackle for loss
Depth Chart Projection: Backup/special teamer
Chandler can line up and play both safety spots which will allow him to see the field more often. Juston Burris and Jeremy Chinn will almost certainly be the two starters in the back end but Chandler could end up being the third man in the rotation. Kenny Robinson and Sam Franklin will also be in the mix but Chandler has had the best camp of the three.
53-Man Roster Status: Borderline
I'll admit, at first, I did not have Chandler making the 53-man roster nor coming anywhere close to it. However, my stance on that has changed drastically after the camp he is putting together. He is making plays all over the field whether it be breaking a pass up, intercepting it, or just playing really tight coverage downfield. That said, he's still on the bubble of making the roster but a solid performance on Sunday vs the Colts could solidify his spot.
