53-Man Roster Projection: TE Ian Thomas Player Profile
TE Ian Thomas
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 260 lbs
College: Indiana
NFL Stats: 72 receptions, 614 yards, 4 TDs
Depth Chart Projection: Backup
Matt Rhule has been very excited about Ian Thomas. He has stated that he's had a really good offseason and that having OTAs and minicamp this year will help him develop in this system. However, this is one of those situations where I have to see it to believe it. Thomas has never been much of a receiving threat even dating back to his college days at Indiana. Thomas' lack of production in the passing game is exactly why the team went out and signed Dan Arnold.
53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock
I can't see Thomas being moved to the practice squad but there's an outside chance that he could be released or perhaps traded if he doesn't show any progress. That said, I believe Matt Rhule and the rest of the coaching staff know the importance of having multiple tight ends and Thomas is good enough to be included in the mix. He just might not be the No. 1 guy.
