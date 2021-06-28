53-Man Roster Projection: WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile
WR Brandon Zylstra
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 215 lbs
College: Concordia-Moorhead
NFL Stats: 12 rec, 164 yards
Depth Chart Projection: 5th/6th option
Zylstra likely won't see much time at receiver but more so as a special teamer. Last year, Zylstra was in on 58% of all special teams snaps. However, if he takes advantage of the three preseason games and impresses, he could develop into someone that Joe Brady trusts to throw the ball to every now and then.
53-Man Roster Status: Borderline
Anytime you get this far down the depth chart, there's no telling as to who will snatch up the final spot on the roster out of the wide receiver room. Keith Kirkwood, Omar Bayless, and a few others will be in the mix. I believe Zylstra does have a slight edge due to his contributions on special teams.
