Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

53-Man Roster Projection: WR DJ Moore Player Profile

A brief look at Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore.
Author:
Publish date:

RB WR DJ Moore

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 215 lbs

College: Maryland

NFL Stats: 208 rec, 3,156 yards, 10 TDs

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Will this be the year the rest of the NFL begins to pay attention to DJ Moore? For the past two years, Moore has been lighting up defenses left and right regardless of who was throwing him the ball. Now that he will have Sam Darnold slinging the rock, there should be more attention on the Panthers meaning there will be more attention on No. 2. 

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Moore has been one of the top receivers in the NFL over the past two seasons and has emerged into the Panthers' WR1. He is reliable in all areas of the field and can make just about any type of catch. If he continues at this pace, Moore will go down as one of the best to ever suit up for the Panthers alongside fellow wide receivers Steve Smith Jr. and Muhsin Muhammad.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

QB Sam Darnold Player Profile

QB PJ Walker Player Profile

RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile

RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile

RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_11401867_168388579_lowres
GM Report

53-Man Roster Projection: WR DJ Moore Player Profile

USATSI_11752685_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Are the Panthers Better Positioned to Win in 2021?

zoom_0
News

New Names & New Roles in Panthers' Front Office

Untitled design
GM Report

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Panthers' 2021 LT Order

USATSI_15020704_168388579_lowres
GM Report

53-Man Roster Projection: RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile

USATSI_16231833_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Christian McCaffrey on Sam Darnold: 'You Can Just Tell He's Dialed In'

Untitled design
GM Report

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Panthers' 2021 TE Order

USATSI_16090320_168388579_lowres
GM Report

53-Man Roster Projection: RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile