53-Man Roster Projection: WR DJ Moore Player Profile

RB WR DJ Moore

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 215 lbs

College: Maryland

NFL Stats: 208 rec, 3,156 yards, 10 TDs

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Will this be the year the rest of the NFL begins to pay attention to DJ Moore? For the past two years, Moore has been lighting up defenses left and right regardless of who was throwing him the ball. Now that he will have Sam Darnold slinging the rock, there should be more attention on the Panthers meaning there will be more attention on No. 2.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Moore has been one of the top receivers in the NFL over the past two seasons and has emerged into the Panthers' WR1. He is reliable in all areas of the field and can make just about any type of catch. If he continues at this pace, Moore will go down as one of the best to ever suit up for the Panthers alongside fellow wide receivers Steve Smith Jr. and Muhsin Muhammad.

