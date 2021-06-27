53-Man Roster Projection: WR Shi Smith Player Profile

WR Shi Smith

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 190 lbs

College: South Carolina

NFL Stats: N/A (rookie)

Depth Chart Projection: 4th/5th option

Smith will be buried on the depth chart early on in the season and maybe for the early portion of his rookie contract but his electrifying speed could see him grow into a larger role earlier than expected. Don't expect Smith to get a ton of looks in the passing game but he could emerge as the team's kick returner.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Not all 6th round picks are guaranteed locks to make the roster but Shi Smith will be one of them. Matt Rhule was elated when he fell to them in the draft and has been pleased with his work ethic since arriving in Charlotte. They loved him at the Senior Bowl and saw him as a coachable player. Once he gets a firm grasp of the offense, Smith could develop into a Curtis Samuel-like role.

