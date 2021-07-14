53-Man Roster Projections: TE Tommy Tremble Player Profile
TE Tommy Tremble
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 250 lbs
College: Notre Dame
NFL Stats: N/A (rookie)
Depth Chart Projection: 3rd string
I loved this draft pick by GM Scott Fitterer earlier this offseason. Is he Kyle Pitts? No. Is he Pat Freiermuth? No, and he doesn't have to be. Tremble is a terrific blocker and essentially replaces Chris Manhertz who signed with the Jaguars this offseason. Dan Arnold and Ian Thomas will be relied on to catch passes while Tremble develops that area of his game.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
The only thing in question is how much Tremble will see the field in year one. With Arnold and Thomas in the fold, they will likely see the majority of the snaps on passing downs. Is Tremble mainly going to be inserted in short-yardage situations? Or will he get an opportunity to catch a few passes a game? We'll get a better idea of what his role may be once training camp begins here in a couple of weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile
RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile
RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile
WR Robby Anderson Player Profile
WR Terrace Marshall Player Profile
WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile
LT Cameron Erving Player Profile
RG Deonte Brown Player Profile
RT Taylor Moton Player Profile
OT Brady Christensen Player Profile
DE Yetur Gross-Matos Player Profile
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.