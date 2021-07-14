53-Man Roster Projections: TE Tommy Tremble Player Profile

TE Tommy Tremble

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 250 lbs

College: Notre Dame

NFL Stats: N/A (rookie)

Depth Chart Projection: 3rd string

I loved this draft pick by GM Scott Fitterer earlier this offseason. Is he Kyle Pitts? No. Is he Pat Freiermuth? No, and he doesn't have to be. Tremble is a terrific blocker and essentially replaces Chris Manhertz who signed with the Jaguars this offseason. Dan Arnold and Ian Thomas will be relied on to catch passes while Tremble develops that area of his game.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

The only thing in question is how much Tremble will see the field in year one. With Arnold and Thomas in the fold, they will likely see the majority of the snaps on passing downs. Is Tremble mainly going to be inserted in short-yardage situations? Or will he get an opportunity to catch a few passes a game? We'll get a better idea of what his role may be once training camp begins here in a couple of weeks.

