7 Wide Receivers the Panthers Should Consider Drafting

Wide receiver isn't the most pressing need for the Carolina Panthers but it couldn't hurt to draft one this year to learn behind veterans Robby Anderson, DJ Moore, and David Moore. Replacing Curtis Samuel is not going to be easy and they may need multiple guys to help fill that void.

As always, the draft is loaded with talent at the wider receiver position and we could see as many as five receivers go in the first round. For Carolina, it'll make the most sense to draft one somewhere in the middle rounds and maybe not even until day three.

Nonetheless, here are a few wide receivers in this draft class that would be a good fit with the Panthers.

Amari Rodgers (Clemson)

Rodgers has a very unique build for a wideout. He's a short, stocky receiver that has a very similar body type to that of Panthers running back Mike Davis. Typically you think of small receivers as being extremely fast and terrific in the open space. For Rodgers, that's not necessarily the case. He's more of a physical receiver that has success making contested catches or catching the ball in traffic. With Robby Anderson and DJ Moore doing their thing on the outside, the Panthers will need to have somebody who can do damage over the middle of the field. Rodgers fits what they're looking for but he has a lot to work on before he can become a threat to an NFL defense.

Rondale Moore (Purdue)

Got room for one Moore? Sure, the Panthers have D.J. Moore and David Moore, but why stop there?

This guy is electric with the football in his hands and can take it the distance any time he gets a touch. Plain and simple, the man is a freak athlete. He's got a ton of speed and has also taken some reps at running back - something Curtis Samuel did this past season. He may not be the biggest guy in the world (5'9", 180 lbs) but that won't matter. Moore can step right in and make an impact immediately.

Dyami Brown (North Carolina)

After a rather quiet freshman season, Brown exploded onto the scene as a sophomore and followed that up with a just as impressive junior campaign. In his last two years at Carolina, Brown hauled in 106 receptions for 2,133 yards, and 20 touchdowns while averaging 20.2 yards per catch. He's a home run waiting to happen with his breakaway speed and ability to create separation early in his route. If Brown can prove that he can be reliable in the intermediate passing game, he will see the field early in his NFL career.

Shi Smith (South Carolina)

This guy is electric with the football in his hands and can take it the distance any time he gets a touch. He's got a ton of speed and has also taken some reps at running back - something Samuel did this past season. He may not be the biggest guy in the world (5'9", 180 lbs) but that won't matter. Moore can step right in and make an impact immediately.

Frank Darby (Arizona State)

Darby is slightly bigger than Curtis Samuel but has a similar playing style, which is why I believe he would be a perfect fit in the Panthers' offense. He's a bit of a home run threat as he averaged 19.7 yards per reception during his collegiate career. His explosiveness and reliability should make for a seamless transition post-Curtis Samuel.

Cade Johnson (South Dakota State)

Cade Johnson is one of the biggest playmakers in this year's draft that no one is talking about. Over his last two seasons combined, he accounted for 139 receptions, 2,554 yards, and 25 touchdowns and averaged 18.5 yards per catch. The closer we get to the draft, Johnson's draft stock will likely continue to rise. If he's still around in the sixth round, some team will be getting tremendous value by selecting him.

Cary Angeline (North Carolina State)

I know he's a tight end but I wanted to include him in this group. Angeline is a big target (6'7", 250 lbs) that can both block and be a weapon in the intermediate passing game. For his size, he runs pretty well and could immediately become the Panthers' best receiving option at tight end.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.