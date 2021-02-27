80 Prospects in 80 Days: Alabama DL Christian Barmore

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Prospect No. 20: DT Christian Barmore

College: Alabama

Height: 6'5" Weight: 310 lbs

Draft range: Late first, early second

Analysis: Barmore was a bit of a late bloomer at Alabama but he continued to get better every week and played some of his best football on the biggest stage - the College Football Playoff. Although he doesn't have top-end speed, he still has the ability to move with ease and is a pretty solid run stopper. Barmore would be a nice fit in Carolina as a 3-technique and use his overwhelming strength to disrupt the pocket alongside Derrick Brown. Those two playing next to each other with Brian Burns rushing off the edge would be a nightmare for opposing teams.

Analysis from Christopher Walsh of Bama Central on Sports Illustrated:

His numbers don't exactly jump out, but remember that Alabama played a 10-game SEC-only scheduled. He recorded 37 tackles, including a team-high eight sacks to rank second in the SEC, 9.5 tackles for loss, and six quarterback pressures. Barmore also broke up three passes while forcing a team-high three fumbles.

Most importantly for this discussion, the evaluators have had time to go back and dissect the College Football Playoff games, especially the national championship.

Barmore stood out, somewhat similar to the way Marcell Dareus and Da'Ron Payne did before they became first-round selections. He was named the Defensive Most Valuable Player of the game against Ohio State after making five tackles, two for loss, with one sack.

