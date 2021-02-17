80 Prospects in 80 Days: Alabama QB Mac Jones

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 10: QB Mac Jones

College: Alabama

Height: 6'3" Weight: 215 lbs

Draft range: Top 10-20

Analysis: Mac Jones is a really intriguing prospect. He sat behind the likes of Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa before he got his shot to run the Alabama offense in 2020. Once he took over the reins of the offense, Jones exceeded expectations and then some. Sure, he may have had a ton of weapons surrounding him such as WRs Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, and RB Najee Harris but Joe Burrow had even more firepower to his arsenal during his national title run at LSU in 2019 and everyone had him as the consensus No. 1 overall pick.

For Jones, there’s no telling where he could end up. Some believe he could sneak into the top five, while some believe he is a late first-round pick. Then you have many who feel he is somewhere in between.

He’s not the most athletic quarterback by any means but he knows how to make smart decisions with the football and it felt like he got better and better as the season went on. If Jones ends up with the right organization, I have no doubt he will have success in the league.

Inside analysis from Christopher Walsh of Bama Central on Sports Illustrated:

The thing about Jones is that while he doesn't have the same arm strength as some other quarterbacks, it doesn't prevent him from throwing deep and being successful downfield. Even though Alabama had a 10-game SEC-only regular season, Jones obliterated most of the Crimson Tide's single-season passing records and was barely slowed by the loss of Jaylen Waddle due to an injury. He also set the NCAA single-season record for passing efficiency, held just one year by Joe Burrow, while rarely making significant mistakes. He practiced at the Senior Bowl and really turned some heads after becoming Alabama's first winner of the Davey O'Brien Award for best quarterback.

