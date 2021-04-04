80 Prospects in 80 Days: Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 28th

5th Round: Mar. 29th - Apr. 7th

6th Round: Apr. 8th - Apr. 17th

7th Round: Apr. 18th - Apr. 27th

Prospect No. 57: WR Anthony Schwartz

College: Auburn

Height: 6'0" Weight: 180 lbs

Draft range: 5th round

Analysis: If the Panthers want to continue to add to an already speedy wide receiving corps late in the draft, Anthony Schwartz will get some consideration. He's not a go-to target and I don't believe he will ever turn into a WR1 but he does have the ability to create space and shake loose in the open field. Screens, slants, five and ins are what Schwartz does best. He'll cut you up left and right underneath and occasionally hit for a home run ball down the field.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Schwartz’s game revolves around his world-class speed and acceleration. He is the ultimate space-eater; defensive backs are forced to respect him deep, allowing Schwartz to drop his hips smoothly and break off easy outs and hitches if given room. Auburn utilized Schwartz in a lot of jet sweeps and pop passes, which he showed to have no trouble winning the edge throughout his career. Predominantly used in the short game, Schwartz follows his blockers after the catch extremely well and takes what is given to him. He flashes plucky hands catching passes away from his body and does a great job tracking the ball on vertical routes

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.